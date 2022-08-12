The NRM candidate in the Bukimbiri County by-election in Kisoro district, Eddie Kwizera has won the hotly contested polls in the area.

Kwizera polled 12214 votes against independent candidate, Asigario Tutyagyenda’s 10105 votes in the tight contest on Thursday.

The FDC candidate, James Owebeyi got 280 votes whereas independent candidate Edward Mutabaazi got 308 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, as returning officer for Kisoro electoral district and in Section 58(i) of the Parliamentary Elections Act , I declare Eddie Kwizera who has obtained the largest number of votes, to be the elected candidate for Bukimbiri County Constituency in Kisoro district,” the returning officer Daniel Nayebare, said.

Kwizera will now return to parliament where he had just served one year as MP for Bukimbiri County when court kicked him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal ordered for a by-election after finding that the ballot papers that were used in the 2021 parliamentary elections for Bukimbiri County MP were defective.