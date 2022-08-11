Unilever Uganda, on Wednesday launched the new and improved OMO hand washing powder that is affordable, convenient and consumer friendly.

The new OMO delivers on unbeatable stain removal with fresh fragrance and brightens clothes.

The reinvented product which is supported by patent-supported technology to remove tough stains and comes in 40g, 500g and 1kg and is available at Shs500, Shs6,500 and Shs12,000 in all shops and supermarkets.

Speaking at the launch at the head offices, Joanita Menya, the Unilever Uganda managing director explained that they innovated the new product because of change in consumer dynamics.

“So, because of the dynamic nature of the consumers, we have decided to reinvent the OMO brand because OMO is is the longest serving detergent in Uganda but also the biggest detergent at Unilever,” Menya said.

She added that they understand that stains have changed and that that is why they changed OMO innovation to come with a new product that delivers on efficacy, purpose and brightness.

“The new product comes with improved efficacy. We are changing the formula and making it stronger to handle the stains that are available with the current consumer,” she said.

Further, Menya noted that prevailing economic constraints in the country triggered the innovation of the new OMO product affordable to consumers.

“So, we understand that our customers out of pocket cash business. So, we have brought a product that delivers with an unbeatable stain removal, is affordable and available on all the stores but also delivers on purpose because we are also a purpose-led organization,” she noted.

OMO is the biggest detergent brand and has a wide range of products including OMO Multipurpose and OMO Bleach.

OMO Breach which comes in regular, lemon and color safe variants delivers extra clean for laundry, floors and surfaces with a pleasant aroma that does not sting the consumer’s nose.