The Independent Electoral Commission has on Thursday evening declared ruling NRM party candidate, Derrick Orone as the winner of the Gogonyo County by-election in Pallisa district.

Orone got 19,199 against opposition National Unity Platform’s Joseph Opolot Okoboi who got only 519 votes.

“Accordingly, as returning officer for Pallisa Electoral District and in accordance with section 58(i) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, I declare Derrick Orone who has obtained the highest number of votes to be the validly elected candidate for Gogonyo County Constituency in Pallisa district,” the returning officer Othieno Daniel said amidst jubilation from NRM supporters led by the party director for mobilization, Rosemary Sseninde.

Earlier, Orone seemed unopposed in the Gogonyo County race after his challengers including Bantalib Taligola and Okoboi had withdrawn from the race during President Museveni’s visit to the area in Tuesday.

However, at the last hour, the NUP candidate declared he had returned into the race but nevertheless, he lost terribly.