Speaker Anita Among, has referred a motion seeking to raise qualification of contestants for the presidency and parliament to the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Sarah Opendi, the Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament (MP), had attempted to introduce the private member’s bill on the floor of Parliament.

In addition to raising the academic qualification requirements, Opendi also wants 40% of elective parliamentary seats reserved for women, a move she said would address gender inequality in leadership.

“…despite the interventions made in elevating the participation of women in leadership and decision-making and the gains so for achieved, Uganda has not yet achieved gender balance in political decision-making in line with her commitment under the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action,” Opendi said in her motion.

To this end, she proposes an amendment to Article 78 of the Constitution to ensure 40 per cent of parliamentary seats are ring-fenced for women.

The proposed amendment also seeks to lock out those without degrees from ascending to the presidency or Parliament, should amendments to article 102 of the constitution ultimately succeed.

Among, however, said the proposal should be forwarded to the ministry of Justice for incorporation into the terms of reference by the much awaited Constitution Review Commission.

Last month, Parliament gave an ultimatum to then Acting Justice Minister, Muruli Mukasa to constitute the commission, but almost immediately thereafter Mao was appointed, and is widely expected to spearhead the formation of the commission.

Among tasked the new minister of Justice Norbert Mao to address Opendi’s concerns.

“There is need for a comprehensive review of the Constitution as opposed to piecemeal amendments by private members,” she said.