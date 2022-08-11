By Richard Oyel

A 70-year-old man who had left home to graze his cattle has been found murdered with his throat slit.

The man identified as Agee Kapupi left his home on Monday to take his animals for grazing but never returned home, raising concern from family members.

His body was found with his throat slit a few kilometres outside Oyaro trading centre by the authorities after a thorough search.

The regional police spokesperson Mike Longole added, “The joint security forces also intercepted the stolen cattle at Akwangagwel Village in Morulem Sub County.”

“We want to reassure the public that the security forces are on ground, and will stamp out this kind of criminality from Karamoja. We have recovered the animals and we are pursuing the criminal elements who caused this heinous act”, UPDF third division Spokesperson, Isaac Oware said on the matter.

However, local leaders criticised the security response in Abim, accusing it of failing to man raiding corridors

“We have advised the army commanders on several occasions that the best way to repel raiders is by laying ambushes in these hotspots. But the army has continued to respond only after the raiders have attacked residents. That is why raiders are confident enough to come up to the trading centres.” Denis Odong, Orwamuge LC three chairperson, bitterly told Nile Post

Many residents of Abim have abandoned their gardens for fear of being attacked while tending to them.

“The hunger situation in Abim is going to worsen. We need the government to intervene immediately.” Jackson Okello, another resident cried out.