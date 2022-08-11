Government needs Shs100 billion to restore infrastructure damaged by floods in Mbale.

This was revealed by the minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala during the plenary on Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

Wamala said flooding is a challenge adding that they have made an assessment of what needs to be replaced in Mbale.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 29 people were killed in the flash floods in the Eastern Ugandan districts of Mbale and Kapchorwa.

Several households were also displaced and infrastructure destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This revelation by the minister followed presentation of a matter of national importance by Bughendera County MP, Moses Kiiza Acrobat that five bridges on two rivers in Bundibugyo district were washed away by floods last week.

He said that this has affected service delivery as infrastructure has been damaged.

According to Kiiza, the sub-counties of Ngite, Harugale, Buganikire, and Ndugutu are some of the most affected areas.

He said that the people need rescue as mothers going to the hospital have been cut off.

“The patients in these areas I have mentioned can no longer reach the hospital on time. I pray that the ministries of Works and Disaster send a technical team to assess the impact of this disaster,” he said.

“Ministry of Works and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) should urgently rehabilitate this bridge and government should consider giving tree seedlings to the highland areas,” he added.

Katumba Wamala said a technical team will be sent to assess the damage in Bundibugyo.

Speaker Anita Among asked the minister to consider sending a team of experts to Bukedea which was also affected by the floods leaving the roads there in a bad state.

The floods were caused by a heavy downpour that lasted 11 hours, causing the Nabuyonga and Namatala rivers to burst their banks and flood villages.