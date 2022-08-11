ICEA Lion Assurance Company (U) Ltd has donated sportswear to pupils of Masaka School for the Deaf which provides primary school education and vocational skills training to deaf children to a tune of shs8 million.

The sportswear included soccer boots and socks for the football team as well as sneaker shoes and socks for the netball team.

This is an effort to equip both teams as they prepare for the upcoming national tournament where both the football and netball teams will be representing Masaka City.

Speaking during the handover, Emmanuel Mwaka, the Chief Executive Officer, ICEA Lion Assurance commended the teachers and school administration for big role they are playing in the lives of the pupils of Masaka School for the deaf through nurturing and supporting their talents in sports.

“Our journey with the Masaka School for the Deaf started in 2018 and I am glad that we are still here with you, rendering support in various areas, one of them being sports. We believe it is such activities that boost the children’s confidence because we know they too have a place in society. We are here today because we believe in their talent and we are confident that as they have done in the past, they will emerge as winners. It brings us great joy and we are proud of your achievement so far. We know that you will bring the trophy home,” said Mwaka.

“At ICEA we believe we are better together and so we continue to provide tailored financial solutions to all our customers. We believe that everyone regardless of your age or earnings can learn how to manage your money and finances so that you become financially independent. So we promise to come back to share this knowledge with both the teachers and children because it’s never too early or late to start saving.”

Masaka School for the Deaf started in 2005 and currently provides primary school education and vocational skills training to 122 deaf children.

Majority of the children were not born deaf but lost their hearing at an infant age due to delayed treatment for malaria and meningitis.

“We thank the ICEA group for the continuous support you have rendered these children. You have always supported us whenever there’s a need and have made sure that their needs are met. This has made it possible for us to get an opportunity to compete in sports tournaments. I also commend the teachers for your continuous commitment in teaching these children. You have given them knowledge and hands on skills. I’m sure that the goodies we’ve received today has greatly motivated the children to excel in the upcoming tournament,” said Francis, Kamulegeya, the diirector Masaka School for the Deaf.

The Masaka School for the Deaf over the years has participated in co-curricular activities that

include music dance and drama as well as sports but due to financial constraints, the school gives priority to one activity a year.

This year, the school chose to participate in the primary and special needs school tournament at the national level.

The teams successfully went through the zonal level and later were chosen to represent Nyendo Mukungwe Division at the division level were they emerged as champions. Both football and netball teams are now going

to represent Masaka City in the National tournament which will be starting on August,15, 2022.