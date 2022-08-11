Brig Gen Felix Busizoori has been tasked to spearhead the disarmament exercise in Karamoja.

The task was handed over to Brig Gen Busizoori by the commander of the UPDF Third Infantry Division, Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe who he will be deputising.

In last week’s appointments, promotions and transfers made by the President and Commander-In-Chief of UPDF, Busizoori was appointed deputy commander of the division, replacing Brig Gen David Mugisha .

Speaking at the ceremony held on Wednesday at the division headquarters in Moroto, Balikuddembe welcomed Busizoori to the new role and urged him to ensure that criminality in Karamoja ends.

“I warmly welcome you, Gen Busizoori to third division to add positive energy towards disarmament operations in the Karamoja sub-region,” he said, adding that he knows Gen Busizoori as a hard working and knowledgeable officer.

The division commander recounted that it’s only this current government under the stewardship and visionary leadership of President Museveni and the professional UPDF that disarmament operations were launched that have registered a number of progressive phases.

“We must work hard, jointly with all stakeholders to create more conducive conditions and transform Karamoja to greater levels,” Gen Balikuddembe remarked.

He implored the commanders to maintain the visible strides so far made, in terms of arms, livestock recoveries and scaled down livestock raids which has caused relative calmness in the sub-region.

He further told officers to maintain operational momentum especially in Kotido district for peace to prevail in other districts.

“The ongoing simultaneous cordon and search operations are a tested simultaneous and approach that we must relentlessly double our efforts to decisively deal and defeat all criminal elements,” emphasized the division commander and also commander of operation ‘Usalama Kwa Wote’, translated to mean ‘Peace for All’ in Karamoja sub-region.

He commended the outgoing deputy division commander Brig Gen David Mugisha for being a result oriented person.

“You are reliable, disciplined and a performer. Maintain the same caliber, be our ambassador in your next tour of duty,” he urged.

The outgoing Second in Command and now Special Forces commander, Brig Gen Mugisha thanked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF for entrusting him with the new responsibility.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to both officers and men for the cooperation and hard work they exhibit and requested them to do the same to his successor.

In his acceptance remarks, Brig Gen Busizoori thanked the President and C-I-C for recognizing his contribution towards building a modern, efficient and professional force, which has prompted the current appointment.

He commended the subordinate commanders for doing a good job that has created relative peace in Karamoja sub-region and entire third division.

“My predecessor has oriented and briefed me. I’m ready to join other commanders and team players in the operational theatre to totally pacify Karamoja sub region,” Brig Busizoori noted.

The new deputy division commander promised to perform oversight and supervisory roles to strengthen the edge with the people through training to build more troops’ capacity and combat readiness, accountability of personnel and equipment serviceability, welfare and ideological orientation.

He urged the commanders and staff officers to continue embracing teamwork, cooperation, discipline and have integrity to accomplish the desired tasks.

The ceremony was attended and witnessed by brigade, battalion commanders and key staff officers of the division.