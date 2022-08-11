Jeffrey Smith, the founder of Vanguard Africa, a non-profit vehicle dedicated to free and fair elections and democracy in sub-Saharan Africa says he has been impressed by a conversation and meeting with Ugandan Opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye.

Smith and Besigye met in Nairobi Kenya where the latter is engaged in the election observation process alongside his Ugandan opposition counterpart Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

However, Bobi Wine abandoned the post and exited to the United States where he is due for Los Angeles. The self-proclaimed Ghetto President did not mention why he had to leave Kenya before the final electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his exit, Bobi Wine had been lambasted alongside Dr Kizza Besigye by Miguna Miguna for alleged pretence and hypocrisy. Miguna urged them to go back to Uganda

In the absence of Bobi Wine, Jeffrey Smith has been courting Dr Kizza Besigye whom he had lunch with in Nairobi to talk about the struggle and politics of Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the lunch meeting, the American political activist expressed he was impressed with Besigye’s commitment to the fight against President Museveni.

“Being part of this delegation to Kenya has allowed chances for many insightful conversations. For example, having lunch with Dr Kizza Besigye today, I basically asked: Do you ever think of giving up the fight? He says: “No, there’s no choice. I must maintain the offense.”

“I love this,” Smith roared.

Smith maintains that “If you know the recent history of Uganda, and Dr Besigye’s role in it, then his statement was such an artfully crafted double (entendre).”

Smith has been a close ally of Bobi Wine and played an important advisory role in the previous elections where Bobi Wine was competing against President Museveni.