World Bank under its USMID programme has funded various infrastructure projects in refugee hosting districts such as Adjumani, Moyo, Obongi, Lamwo and Terego among others to spur development.

The projects include roads and markets.

In Moyo, the Shs 2.4 billion central market is nearing completion through the programme.

The minister of state for Urban Development Obig Kania urged the contractors to do excellent work if they are to be awarded more contracts.

“Give realistic reasons and not rain or delayed payments for poor implementation timeframes,” Kania advised.

Moyo hosts thousands of refugees mainly from South Sudan. Many refugees have fled to the district because of armed conflicts South Sudan.

The project currently stands at 57%, with rising costs of inputs blamed for the slow progress.

“At some point I quarrelled with engineering fraternity over scaling down. We want sufficient skilled manpower in order to ensure standard work,” Kania said.

He wondered how a contractor can get a job of over Shs 2 billion and not perform on time.

“With the population of over 2.4 million people, this is a volume that can spur demand and supply. Let us ensure that the market spaces are allocated fairly once this project is done. But in the meantime, local government authorities, RDCs and community leaders must keep monitoring the progress,” Kania said.

“There is a successor project being planned after USMID AF. We hope Moyo can get another project in addition to this new market,” Obiga told locals.

Moyo LCV chairman William Ayang, urged government to increase infrastructure funding in the district.

Jimmy Eritu, a businessman in Moyo town council said if the central market is completed, it will improve on incomes and cross border trade with neighbouring districts and South Sudan.

“This market is going to improve our lives. It will be a better working place for us to do business and safely for longer hours,” Eritu said