Tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) has accredited Outlook Consults Limited, the providers of accounting and ERP software “Trademate Cloud” as the integrators of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS).

The announcement was made by Shariff Muyanja Managing Director Outlook Consults saying that the accreditation was a culmination of months of “hard work and determination” by a team of developers adding that being granted “accredited status” by URA is a strong vote of confidence in Outlook consults and trademate cloud.

“Our accreditation is a very strong vote of confidence in our work. We built trademate cloud with the sole aim of easing the operations of MSMEs. I am grateful to the team for the dedication that has delivered this great milestone. We pledge to continuously improve our services and provide a product that our clients are proud of. We pledge to strengthen our working relationship with URA as we facilitate our country’s growth.” he said.

The Electronic Receipting and Invoicing System (EFRIS) is an automated compliance system introduced by the URA as part of its domestic revenue mobilisation strategy intended to manage the issuance and centralised tracking of all invoices and receipts by specified taxpayers in Uganda.

The revenue collecting body currently has a total of 45 accredited providers to provide the system to system integration.

Trademate cloud enables MSMEs to connect directly with URA for quicker invoicing and record keeping.