The African Development Bank (ADB) has announced the appointment of Ugandan economist, Dr. Alex Mubiru as director general in the cabinet office of the bank’s group’s president, with effect from August 16, 2022.

Mubiru has been serving in the acting capacity in the new position since December and director of strategy and delivery, in the same office.

He brings close to 25 years of experience to the new position, with a proven track record in the various positions he has held at the ADB, and elsewhere.

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the ADB group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, said he is optimistic that Mubiru’s well-rounded experience as part of the senior leadership team in the cabinet office as well as elsewhere in the institution will allow him to support him effectively at a crucial time in the institution’s history.

“He brings deep institutional knowledge, a solid track record and a quiet maturity to the role. I am confident that he will have an immediate impact in streamlining strategic initiatives, overseeing program management, and communicating objectives across the institution.” Adesina said.

Meanwhile, Mubiru thanked the banking group president, Adesina for putting confidence in him and expressed readiness to work with the president’s cabinet.

“I greatly look forward to working with the rest of the cabinet as well as senior management to support the president as he steers the bank towards the successful implementation of the stated goals of his second mandate,” Mubiru said.

He added, “The bank has given so much to me ever since I joined, and I shall endeavour to work to the best of my abilities, and use my potential to the utmost, to give back as much to it, while serving in this role.”

Mubiru joined ADB as principal research economist in 2009 and has since served in various other roles including as lead strategy advisor in the strategy and operations policy department.

He was part of the core group that coordinated the development of the bank’s 2013-2022 ten-year strategy. During the same period, he also served as task manager for the preparation of the bank’s 2013-2017 private sector strategy.

In 2018, he was appointed as country manager in the Tanzania country office, where he managed a portfolio of over $2.3 billion.

Mubiru holds a PhD and a master’s degree in Public Affairs, both from Princeton University, and a Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) in Philosophy, Political Science and Economics from Macalester College, USA.