Police in Mukono district are investigating how a 28-year-old man managed to enter Our Lady Secondary School girls’ dormitory and assault a minor. The school is located in Seeta, Mukono.

The man identified as Stephen Kibirango, a mason, found his way onto the school premises on the night of August 1 at about 3am.

He had disguised himself like a female by wrapping himself in heavy clothing before making his way to the female students dormitory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon entering the girls’ dormitory, he proceeded to start fondling a 16-year-old student. The victim woke up and made an alarm which attracted the attention of other dormitory members who managed to capture the culprit.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson Fred Enanga in a brief at Naguru police headquarters, Kampala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enanga said police is probing this incident in-depth to establish the motive of the suspect as well as to check the security and safety of the students of Our Lady Secondary School.

“We are reviewing the security measures at Our Lady Secondary School because how does an outsider intrude into the premises more so the girls dormitory?” he wondered.

He said police would work with school management to ensure there will never be a repeat of such an incident at the school.