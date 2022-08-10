Senior police officers recently promoted by President Museveni have said the elevation has helped wipe away their tears, having waited for six years for this occasion.

The president last week promoted a total of 773 senior police officers between the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police, the first in a period of six years.

Speaking on Wednesday during the decoration ceremony at Police headquarters in Naguru, AIGP Richard Edyegu, the most senior officer among those promoted said the wait for a promotion was so long.

“This is a great day for us. History has been made. An extra chapter has been written for each of us. You have oxygenated us, you have fired us up. You have rejuvenated, transfused and wiped tears from some of our officers who had given up hope. For once you have answers their prayers,” AIGP Edyegu said.

“There is an inspector who has been at that rank for the last 30 years. I believe he shed tears on the day his name was read(among those promoted).”

According to Edyegu, who is the police director for logistics, the promotions now present a new chapter in their lives but to also ensure hard work in serving the force and the country at large.

More promotions in line

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola commented about the six year wait but noted more promotions are line.

“The Uganda Police management is planning for yet another round of promotions for other deserving officers who were not able to benefit from this particular promotion,” Ochola said.

He urged the newly promoted officers to use the elevations to ensure the police force and the country at large benefit.

“Demonstrate leadership in thinking, work and all you do. As senior officers, the junior officers should look up to you for leadership. Let us use these positions of leadership with humility. We call for highly trained and professional officers who exhibit compassion, care and exceptional understanding of the population you serve,” Ochola said.

According to the Police director for human resource, AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, the new ranks mean new responsibilities for those promoted.

“Promotion is not a mere change of rank but advancement to a higher responsibility. Whereas in science they say the higher you go the cooler it becomes, in the forces, the higher you go, the hotter it becomes. Be ready to take on new responsibilities but also increased expectation from the public,”Kamunanwire said.

The promotion

The August,4 promotion was the first in a period of six years in the Police force since February 2016 under the leadership of Gen Kale Kayihura.

This state of affairs led to a vacuum , among a number of directors, especially those who have been serving in acting capacity because their ranks with not in tandem with their new offices.