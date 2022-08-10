The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said by arresting their Member of Parliament Twaha Kagabo of Bukoto South, the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) is being misused to unfairly shield the Speaker Anita Among from public scrutiny and potential prosecution for corruption and abuse of office.

Yesterday, Among tasked the Parliament’s committee on rules, privileges and discipline to investigate Kagabo following allegations that he sought to return Shs40 million ‘bribe’ to Parliament.

In June, reports emerged that legislators had received Shs40m ‘bribe’ each to pass a supplementary budget.

Following the development, the National Unity Platform (NUP) asked its legislators to return the money it said was illegal and immoral.

On August 8, Kagabo, a NUP legislator appeared at the Parliament with the Shs40m cash money seeking to deliver it to some offices within the precincts of Parliament.

Speaking on the matter, Kyagulanyi said under Among’s “vindictive leadership” parliamentary building has been turned into a filthy temple of corruption and unabashed deal-cutting.

“Anybody who stands in Speaker Anita Among’s way is summarily dealt with either by the parliamentary administration she heads or by other national institutions such as the police force, “he said in s statement.

Kyagulanyi claimed that when Francis Zaake stood up to her, she mobilised and bought off some MPs to impeach him.

“Recently, parliamentary staff suspected of leaking details of the scam in which over Shs 2 billion was used to buy her a luxury vehicle were terminated from their jobs. She is now using the IGG to persecute Hon. Kagabo for publicly disclosing her personal involvement in the Shs 40 million bribe scheme. How much longer should the speaker continue getting away with this kind of impunity?” Kyagulanyi queried.

He said that he IGG, and any other interested authority, must investigate this issue with the fairness and impartiality it deserves.

“Any accusation of corruption levelled against the Speaker of Parliament must be acknowledged and thoroughly investigated instead of persecuting the complainants. Speaker Anita Among is not above the law,” he said.