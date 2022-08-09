The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has tasked the Parliament’s committee on rules, privileges and discipline to investigate Bukoto South MP, Twaha Kagabo following allegations that he sought to return Shs40 million ‘bribe’ to Parliament.

In June, reports emerged that legislators had received Shs40m ‘bribe’ each to pass a supplementary budget.

Following the development, the National Unity Platform (NUP) had asked legislators that subscribe to the party to return the money it said was illegal and immoral.

On Monday, Kagabo, a NUP legislator appeared at the Parliament with the Shs40m cash money seeking to deliver it to some offices within the precincts of Parliament.

Speaking to the Nile Post on Monday, the NUP legislator said his decision was in respect of his party’s directive, to return the money.

However, on Tuesday, Speaker Among condemned the legislator’s actions which she said contradict with the appendix F of the Rules of Procedures which amongst others deals with personal conduct, corruption, public trust and improper use of payment.

“The actions of the member threaten the integrity of this House,” Among said.

She added that the source and intentions of the money the legislator sought to return is unknown.

Among thus tasked the Parliament’s disciplinary committee to investigate the member’s conduct and report back within one month.

“I accordingly invoke Rule 175 (1) (b) of the Rules of Procedure and refer the Member to the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.” Among stated.

The controversial money is said to have been given to both NRM and opposition members.

NUP alleges that NRM members received the money in cash from Parliament, while opposition and independent MPs received it from the home of Speaker Among.

However, the Parliament has since dismissed the allegations as false and baseless.