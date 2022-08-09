Bukoto South Legislator Dr Twaha Kagabo has finally returned the controversial Shs 40 million that he allegedly received as an appetiser to pass the supplementary budget in June.

Kagabo, a member of National Unity Platform (NUP) told Nile Post that the decision to return the money was in respect to a directive issued by his party president Robert Kyagulanyi who told all NUP legislators to return the alleged bribe picked from someone’s home.

Kagabo, who was accompanied by a heavily built gentleman, first handed the money to the leader of opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, who in turn told him to return the money to the source.

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Kyagulanyi directed NUP MPs who had taken the money to return it, saying it was a bribe and tainted the image of NUP.

However many NUP MPs ignored the directive and others shamelessly claimed that they had not received the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kagabo said he had felt haunted by the decision to take the money that is why he returned it.

“It is true legislators received the bribe of Shs 40 million each and this has been haunting me until I made up my mind to return the evil money,” he said.

Kagabo said he received the money in cash but declined to disclose the location and person who handed him the money.