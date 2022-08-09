The NRM Director for Communication, Emmanuel Dombo has blamed opposition leaders for always politicking instead of service delivery which he said ensured Busongora South constituency lagged behind.

Busongora South in Kasese district was previously represented by Forum for Democratic Change’s Jackson Mbaju Kathika in the 10th parliament.

Speaking on Monday in preparation for a by-election in the constituency, Dombo said that once elected, the area MPs went to Kampala to critize President Museveni and his government instead of working with the same head of state to improve the lives of residents.

“I am so saddened by the plight of the beloved people of Kasese who for so long had been deceived by some opposition elements, yet their lives were continuing to sink in misery. For a little while, I have been in this area, I have witness poor service delivery in education, health and road infrastructure due to bad representation,” Dombo said as he addressed youths from Busongora south constituency who gathered at Muhokya primary school in Muhokya town council.

He however told the group that they now have an opportunity in the forthcoming by-election to change this state of affairs in Busongora South by voting NRM’s Thembo Gideon Mujungu .

“Entrust your leadership with the ruling party in the approaching poll so that we pursue positive change and realize the youth agenda of skills development and keeping hopes alive.”

“Socio economic transformation is our deliberate interest to all people as we strive to secure the future.”

In his speech ,the NRM flag bearer, Thembo Mujungu asked the youth to support his quest of representing Busongora South to accomplish the tasks and projects he already started on.

“Kindly go back to your homes and reflect on the benefits of siding with the government. You deserve much better than what is happening in your ordinary lives. The narrative and trajectory here should change for residents to feel they are part of their beloved country,” Mujungu said.

“I implore you to not only support me but to also campaign for me in your homes and friends as we martial for victory.”

Nomination

The Electoral Commission on Monday nominated four candidates for the Busongora South by-election including NUP’s Jackson Mbaju, Doreen Izagiire(Independent), Aloysius Baguma Kighema(FDC) and DP’s Bernadette Businge.

NRM’s Thembo Mujungu is set to be nominated today, Tuesday.

The position fell vacant on June, 21 when the Court of Appeal ruled that Gideon Thembo Mujungu had been irregularly elected.

The by-election is set for August 18.