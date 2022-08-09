Political players are infuriated by the continued use of government resources to fund the National Resistance Movement (NRM) campaigns.

In the wake of various by-elections, government bigwigs from the president to the ministers have pitched camp in various regions canvassing for votes. But whose resources are they using?

The Kayunga LC V by-election is what kicked what has now become the trend for NRM campaigns with the political party top brass gracing different regions, including Omoro, Soroti East and many more, campaigning for the NRM party flag bearers.

But as more by elections come by, so has been the sight of helicopters, government vehicles and government officials raising questions as to whether the elections are worth the cost and who is paying for them?

The ruling NRM has continued to throw mass behind their candidates but political players accuse NRM of running government coffers dry for their selfish gains.

Former Ethics minister Miria Matembe said that this vice has been cropping up from President Museveni and now to his cabinet of fishermen and women with impunity.

“They are running this country with a lot of impunity,” Matembe said.

Matembe said government lacks the art and heart of leadership to channel the resources to benefit the people.

“Imagine the amount of schools and hospitals we could build with the money they are wasting in these by-elections,” she stressed.

The opposition blames the mess on the continued lack of separation of powers in government from the NRM, the party and NRM, the government.

NRM’s director information and publicity Emmanuel Dombo refuted the claims. He told Nile Post that most of the party expenses have been met by NRM and not government resources.

Dombo defended the NRM saying government officials have only come in to defend government programmes at the campaigns.

But in these tough economic times, is one by-election reason enough for extravagance and expenditure exhibited?