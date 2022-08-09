The mother of jailed Kawempe North Legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya Justine Ssanyu Nakajumba on Tuesday met and appealed to Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao to look into the matters of her son and grant him freedom.

According to Minister Mao, a meeting took place with Nakajumba at his office and he made assurances to her.

“Today I met Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother at my office at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. We were joined by the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya, who was visiting. I assured her that the right to a fair trial is paramount!” Mao said after the meeting.

Mao has revealed that he was already under pressure to resolve legal and social scenarios whose occurrences were never his decision, highlighting the KawemPe north legislator Muhamad Ssegirinya and Makindye East’s Allan Sewanyana. He however promised a fair and expeditious hearing

“By accepting the responsibility as the minister has put me in a position to take responsibility over the consequences of decisions I was not part of. I have to face the mother Muhamad Ssegirinya because she wants justice for her son. I can only promise her a fair trial” Mao said.

Yesterday, Nakajumba attempted to ambush Mao at his office but was blocked at the entrance despite the Minister being in Entebbe where he was attending a cabinet meeting.

She was accompanied by Ssegirinya’swife, Twahirah Akandind.

It has been a year and a half since the legislator was arrested alongside his colleague Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye. The two are accused of abetting crime by aiding panga-wielding thugs that terrorized residents of Masaka last year.