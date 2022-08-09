Kenyan Political critic Miguna Miguna has lambasted Ugandan Opposition leaders Dr Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine for their hypocrisy.

Miguna maintains that Bobi and Besigye who are in Nairobi as election observers do not deserve to be there owing to their public support for Raila Amolo Odinga, one of the presidential aspirants.

“Dr Kizza Besigye supports conman Raila Odinga and should not be wearing an election observer’s uniform. Hypocrites!” Miguna tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Miguna, Bobi Wine and Besigye are hypocrites for fighting against Museveni yet continue to support Raila.

Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Dr Kizza Besigye are in Kenya to observe elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both @HEBobiwine and @kizzabesigye1 are hypocrites. They pretend to fight @KagutaMuseveni while they support tyrant Uhuru Kenyatta and his project Conman @RailaOdinga. Down with African hypocrites! — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 8, 2022

Kenyans head to the polls on August 9, 2022 (today) to elect a new president and his deputy, governors, senators, members of the national assembly, and members of the county assembly.

The two opposing players are amongst the delegation of prominent African leaders that have been invited as special election observers in the looming Kenyan polls.

“In Nairobi with other African leaders for the election observation mission courtesy of the Brenthurst Foundation,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

As part of their mission to observe the election, Kyagulanyi said he was glad to meet with and interact with presidential candidate Raila Amolo Odinga.

“Another part of our team yesterday met with presidential candidate William Ruto. Wishing the great people of Kenya, a free, fair, credible and peaceful election,” he noted.