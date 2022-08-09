Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked opposition parties to support their candidate in the forthcoming by-election for Busongora South constituency in Kasese district.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the party deputy spokesperson, John Kikonyogo claimed that NRM seems to be determined to rig all the upcoming by-elections using state machinery, adding that they won’t allow this to happen this time.

“In this case, Kasese being our stronghold, we call upon our sister political parties in the opposition to render their support behind our candidate following our recent working relationship and we won’t disappoint, “said Kikonyogo.

The party said it nominated Baguma Alozious Kigema as their flag bearer in the election.

Kikonyogo called for a free and fair by-election, warning the ruling government to refrain from the habit of vote rigging.

The seat fell vacant in June after court ordered for fresh elections after the nullifying victory of Gideon Thembo.

The party congratulated Uganda’s team at the Commonwealth for representing the country well.

“FDC congratulates the gallant women and men athletes for their success in the games, and urge them to keep up the spirit of flying the Ugandan flag high on the global stage, notwithstanding the limited resources allocated to the sports industry plus the lack of technical training facilities like high altitude training centres in Sebei and Kigezi regions,” he said.

He urged the government to address some of these issues affecting the sports sector in order to have the continued success stories.