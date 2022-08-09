As polling day of the Bukimbiri county by-election nears, the NRM camp was on Monday reinforced by the arrival of some of the party big guns who canvassed votes for the party candidate, Eddie Kwizera.

The party’s vice chairman in charge of Western region who is also Minister for Information Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi and party Secretary General, Richard Todwong on Monday joined the

Prime Minister, Hon.Robinah Nabbanja who had earlier pitched camp in the area to campaign for the party candidate.

The trio in company of the party deputy National Treasurer, Jacqueline Kyatuheire traversed Rushaga Sub County and Rubuguri town council as they drummed up support for Kwizera.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr.Baryomunsi reminded residents that their interests and desires can only be realized by turning up in big numbers to vote for a candidate who will work with government to ensure better service delivery.

“I encourage you to choose a leader who is part of the NRM family. His voice during resource allocation in parliament will easily be heard and considered as compared to requests from a member of the opposition or independent,” Baryomunsi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised Kwizera for having utilized his little time while in the August house, noting that he made remarkable contributions as far as representing and lobbying for services like road equipment to rehabilitate roads in bad conditions and following up on pending tea payments, among other projects.

On the other side, Richard Todwong said he was excited to join the NRM foot soldiers who committed their time and resources to ensure the party claims victory.

“I commend you for supporting the mass party and its National Chairman, Yoweri Museveni for many decades now. I assure you that by closure of vote casting and counting, our flag bearer Kwizera will emerge victorious,” Todwong said as he addressed excited electorates.

He assured supporters that the party is headed for a big win just like in recent concluded repeat polls in Kayunga, Omoro and Soroti city East.

Prime Minister, Nabbanja called for massive turn-up of all NRM supporters on voting day to cast their ballot and as well show solidarity of Kwizera until results are declared.

Campaigns will officially close today, Tuesday ahead of polls set for Wednesday, August, 11.