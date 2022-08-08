Uganda security forces comprising of the UPDF, Uganda police force and intelligence agencies have said that they are closely monitoring the presidential elections in Kenya.

“The joint security agencies will continue to pay close attention to the electoral climate in Kenya, the Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists in a security press briefing in Kampala on Monday.

Kenya goes to the polls to elect their fifth president and other leaders at different levels of government on Tuesday August 9, 2022 in a highly competitive election.

Enanga said that although they’re aware that their counterparts in Kenya are well prepared for enforcement and policing of the elections, they continue to monitor the situation in case of any eventualities.

“As always we have contingency plans in case of any potential scenarios impacting our citizens along the border lines of Uganda and Kenya,” he said

“We are also happy to inform the country that government has mitigated plans against any disruption of goods and and cargo through Kenya through the alternative route of Tanzania to Uganda,” he added.

By press time, it had been established that police mainly at the borderline of Uganda and Kenya have been placed at high alert with increased foot and motorised patrols.

Relatedly, the ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that the immigration department at Busia and Malaba border points continue to register an influx of Kenyan citizens crossing into Uganda.

Further, Enanga also told the press that police is closely monitoring the two local by elections in Bukimbiri, Kisoro as well and in Gogonya county, Pallisa district.

In the two districts, voters of the respective constituencies on August 11, will elect for their Members of parliament.