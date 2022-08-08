Nigeria Artiste Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe alias Kizz Daniel has been arrested in Tanzania for failing to show up at his concert.

The singer is said to have refused to perform at a concert organised for him and fully paid.

The Buga singer was scheduled to perform at the Warehouse Old Nextdoor Arena in Dar-es-Salaam Tanzania on Sunday night, but he apparently refused to do so citing he had no clothes to wear.

Despite being paid and becoming a Buga himself, Kizz Daniel stood his fans up who protested by vandalising the building and becoming a nuisance.

According to the Tanzanian media reports, the singer was invited to police for questioning before being arrested.

NIGERIAN SINGER IN POLICE CUSTODY Singer @KizzDaniel has been detained by 🇹🇿 police after failing to perform at a Dar event. In a short video the singer is seen arriving at the station in a police pick up with two other people believed to be part of his management team. pic.twitter.com/CdT0yXbNXA — TheCitizenTz (@TheCitizenTz) August 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel was thrown into a police pickup truck alongside his management team and thrown behind bars.

The singer had over the weekend put up a thrilling performance for his Ugandan audience at Lugogo cricket oval before flying out to Tanzania the next day.

Kizz Daniel is the third Nigerian artiste facing jail time in East Africa after Stanley Omah Dia alias Omah Lay and Temilade Openiyi alias Tems were arrested in Uganda for violating covid protocols last year.