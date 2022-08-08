The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje married off his daughter Takiya Mubaje in a colourful ceremony that took place at his Mbale residence.

Takiya got wedded to Munir Ndugga, a son of Sheikh Muhammad Ndugga of Nyamityoboora.

Several guests led by Dr. Badru Kiggundu, the former Electoral Commission chairperson graced the function.

Sheikhs Ali Juma Shiwuyo and Imran Ssali, both imams at the Old Kampala National Mosque, presided over the Islamic marriage function.

In his speech, Sheikh Mubaje described his daughter Takiya as a soft-spoken personality who for long had a dream to study engineering.

“One day, she came and told me that dad I want to study engineering. I was amazed and I retorted that it is very hard and a male dominated area. Will you manage?” Mubaje recounted.

He explained that her daughter confidently responded in the affirmative that was up to the task.

“So, I kept on encouraging her to study hard until she successfully completed her studies and finally attained her dreams and more surprises were to come when she returned to me informing me that she had found a husband who is also an engineer,” said Mubaje causing laughter.

Kiggundu hailed the mufti and thanked him for introducing to him his daughter who looked at him as a role model.