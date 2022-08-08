MTN Uganda in partnership with Ker Alur Kingdom has launched the inter county bicycle racing competitions.

The race is a build-up to the 12th coronation anniversary of the King of Ker Alur, His Royal Majesty Ubimu Phillip Rauni III, in October.

The sports activity is part of other social-cultural activities supported by MTN, as part of the partnership agreement signed with the Ker Alur Kingdom in 2019.

The bicycle race event is the first ever MTN-sponsored activity in Ker Alur Kingdom. It will be implemented under the theme “Ending Child Pregnancies and Marriage in Alur land”.

The launch of Nwech Gari mipyem ma Ker Alur Oyobo MTN (Ker Alur MTN bicycle races) was held at Nebbi primary school in Nebbi Municipality, were the race kit was unveiled to the public and members of the press.

Phillip Odoi, MTN Uganda’s Northern and West Nile Region Business Manager affirmed that the Ker Alur MTN bicycle races, reinforce the objective of the partnership between MTN Uganda the kingdom.

“As MTN, we are strongly grounded in the belief that we are good together. We only succeed if the communities in which we operate succeed. We are therefore happy to join hands with the Kingdom of Ker Alur to champion the fight against teenage pregnancies and early marriages through awareness amplified by the Ker Alur MTN bicycle races,” said Odoi.

Vincent Ochaya, the executive director of Ker Alur Kingdom thanked MTN Uganda for supporting this social activity and for recognising the value that cultural institutions have in the community.

“These bicycle races will offer us a platform to sensitise the people in Alur land about the dangers of teenage pregnancies and marriage as we strive to address the issue of poor maternal health in our region,” Ochaya said

Registration for the MTN Uganda sponsored bicycle races will started on August 7 and ends on August 15.

The preliminary races to select the riders that will represent the Alur sub-regions of Jonam, Padyere & Okoro, will be held between 18th and 22nd August in each of the regions.

The grand finale shall be held on 27th August 2022 in Nebbi Municipality. Registration for the races is free. All registration will be conducted in the chiefdoms within the sub-regions.