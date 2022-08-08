Ugandan female songbird, and Tooro princes, Juliana Kanyomozi is set to return to stage after being absent for a long time, with a concert on August, 19 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The singer last week shared a video in which she was captured ding rehearsals on live band as she prepares to rock her die-hard fans with elite performance.

Kanyomozi was last on her own concert eight years back but has been performing at other events where she is booked .

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer says her fans should expect a Juliana they have never seen before, a night of great music and she says she will sing as many songs as she can possibly sing in one evening.

When asked about what preparations she is doing towards the show, the singer says she is doing a lot but most importantly much of preparations with her team and lots of rehearsal with the band.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boundless concert

Juliana’s first show in eight year has been dubbed the boundless, with many questioning the rationale behind the name.

However, according to the singer, what she the unrivaled experience and joy to her fans on the concert night influenced the name for the show, a boundless experience.

She also adds that she’s absolutely back to active music and in studio finishing production of new music.

The concert will go for shs150,000 for gold and shs3 million for a table of eight people.