Long distance runner, Jacob Kiplimo did it again on Saturday when he won yet another gold medal for Uganda in the 5000m race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Having earlier won gold in the men’s 10,000m final, the 21 year old Ugandan runner reciprocated the form, beating Kenyans to the podium and showing them a clean pair of heels.

Kiplimo posted a time of 3.08.08 to beat Nicholas Kimeli who came second on 13.08.19 whereas Jacob Krop, another Kenyan posted 13.08.48 to complete the podium spot.

By posting a time of 3.08.08, Kiplimo ran his seasonal best so far in the 5000m race to ensure he bagged his second medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the first one in the 10000 metre race.

The win also ensured Uganda now has five medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, three of which are gold and two bronzes.

“It was a wonderful performance for me.I have two gold medals and I’m so happy about it,” Kiplimo said.