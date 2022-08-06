Police in Kabale are investigating a robbery staged by panga welding thugs at a student hostel on Thursday night in which various property was stolen.

The robbers who struck at around 1am targeted students of Kabale Institute of Health Science located in Makanga cell. The students Innocent Byamukama, Erasmus Arinanye, Ranger Asiimire and Francis Naturinda were asleep in their hostel when the robbers struck demanding valuables.

The three unknown attackers armed with pangas robbed the students of mattresses, textbooks and other documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was confirmed by Elly Matte, the Kigozi regional police spokesperson.

Matte said the robbers then escaped from the scene using motor vehicle registration number UAR 279F Toyota Premio. The vehicle had been stolen from a parking yard at Royal Comfort bar, on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spox revealed the victims made an alarm which attracted other students. They ran after the said suspects and they managed to intercept the vehicle a short distance from the hostel.

“In the process, one of the suspects identified as Kato Gumisiriza Shafik got out to fight the victims using his panga. Fortunately, he was overpowered and arrested but got injured by his panga and police took him for further management,” Matte said.

The other two suspects drove off with the alleged stolen motor vehicle up to Rwakaraba trading centre where they abandoned it and took off with the stolen properties.

Both reports of aggravated robbery and stealing vehicle were registered vide CRB 544/2022.

However, the suspect (Kato Gumisiriza Shafik) later succumbed to injury wounds moments after reaching hospital.

Detectives visited both scenes and through investigations, Matte revealed that the other two suspects on the run have been identified and efforts are underway to have them arrested.