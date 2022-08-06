Marriage is a very complicated subject. But you can’t discuss sex and not talk about marriage. Most people assume that getting married means getting some every day, and if you still do, see the tailor for sportswear.

When the marriage is still in its early days, and probably years, the sex is great. When your man still calls three times a day.

When your wife still stays up to make sure she serves you a warm meal after a long day at work, that is when the sex is still warm and amazing. Then it can be had a few times a week but still not every day, dear newcomer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lifetime is a long time to have certain expectations. For worse normally comes more often than for better. Sex starts being used as punishment for small messes.

Any wife or husband that denies their partner sex as a form of punishment has a special place in hell. Sex keeps the marriage warm. Nothing hurts like seeing the person you vowed to love and to hold deny you some.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage should be a bed for amazing sex. But the reality is that things change when kids come in and a man has to provide for the wife and a few other new humans.

The new humans take the woman’s attention, and the old baby is left all alone. And as time goes by, the old baby gets new toys to play with, and these new toys sometimes take the wife’s role.

So, to have a monster in bed or a good mother. A wife, by definition, does not involve mothering. You can argue with the keyboard, but this is a fact. A mother and father are the results of the actions of the wife and husband.

Motherhood beats the orgasmic feeling.

I can’t define good sex. But those moments when the anaconda is inside a wet warm tight choochkie are the moments you actually live life to the fullest.

Good sex makes you forget about hunger and pain. The biggest painkiller in the world is sex. If your doctor has not recommended sex for migraines, you must try another. Sex is a stress reliever.

A good mother, on the other hand, is God-sent. Nothing beats a good mother. See, the world rotates around a mother’s love.

Very few people wouldn’t reach out to their mothers first with good and bad news. A good mother is a god. That’s the one person in the world that would die for their child. A good mother is everything.

So when looking for a wife, look at the mother in them. Look for a woman who will not only raise her biological children but the people around her.

Things happen in that lifetime commitment that only a good mother can solve. Get a woman who will care for all your kids no matter the corner they come from.

If you are a very lucky man, you will get a Miss D who delivers the Butter Churner sex style and still ensures the village of kids are fed, bathed, and tucked away in bed.

But in case things change along the way, and the woman you married no longer delivers orgasms but makes sure that your babies are taken care of to the fullest, remember you can get sex from somewhere else, but good mothers are unicorns.

Till next time, if you can get it from somewhere else, so can she.