Data Science Africa (DSA), a network of data science professionals and enthusiasts focused on developing contextual data science solutions for African challenges has launched its local chapter in Uganda.

Giving a key note speech during the launch at the National ICT Hub in Nakawa, Dr. William Wasswa, a biomedical engineer said it is high time African countries realized that they can rely on emerging technologies to help solve a number of challenges facing their people.

“Science, technology and innovation have the potential of helping Africa create employment opportunities for the youth and solve many other challenges. These technologies should be looked at as opportunities to solve local challenges that face our people,”Dr. Wasswa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited emerging technologies like 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, 5G that he said have a lot of potential in solving a number of challenges that countries face but noted many African countries including Uganda have not fully harnessed them.

“For example Artificial Intelligence has proved to have a lot of impact as transformative force to reduce poverty and increase access to public services like education and health but the deployment of these technologies requires a lot of support from various stakeholders including government and the private sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wasswa explained that African countries have continued to lag behind because implementation of these new technologies has been faced by a number of challenges including lack of experts and limited ICT infrastructure but noted that with the launch of the Data Science Africa Uganda chapter, some these bottlenecks can be tackled.

According to Joyce Nakatumba Nabende, a lecturer in Makerere University’s department of computer science, the launch of the Ugandan chapter for Data Science Africa will greatly help in making sure many Ugandans know about the concept of data science.

She noted that whereas many Ugandan Institutions are already harnessing data using Artificial Intelligence (AI) or simple analytics for decision making, many others are not yet aware of the potential and benefits of leveraging data and using Artificial Intelligence or Data Science.

“There has been growth in interest for data science and Artificial Intelligence in Uganda. By launching the Uganda chapter, we want all people to make sense of Data Science because data is everywhere. For example, whenever we make phone calls, there is data, in hospitals and everything we do is data. The only challenge is that many of our people don’t know how to make sense of this data,”Nakatumba said.

“This launch is meant to increase interest, awareness and ownership in data science among stakeholders and also communicate the agenda of the local chapter so that people can be aware of what is available on offer and stimulate discussion on partnership.”

According to Martin Gordon Mubangizi, the general chairperson for Data Science Africa Uganda Chapter, the network of data science professionals and enthusiasts is meant showcasing what is happening in the Artificial Intelligence, data, data science and innovation space in Uganda but also, bring together partners working in data science space within the country.

“We aim at building the capacity of Africans into the skills of data science. We want to look at how data is collected, analysed, building models in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and deep learning. We want to build capacity of Ugandans to create value out of data to make decisions,”Mubangizi said.

“The major aim is to grow the next generation of data scientists in Africa to solve African problems. Using data science, we can solve problems in finance, agriculture, health and commerce.”