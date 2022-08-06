The construction of four World Bank funded roads in Entebbe Municipality has kicked off. The project is worth Shs 16 billion.

The four roads are being funded under the World Bank through Uganda’s Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) funding programme.

The state minister for Urban Development, Obiga Kania, said Entebbe Municipality, being a strategic gateway, is being prioritised under the ongoing infrastructure programme.

“Entebbe has been part of our national civilisation for decades. A few years back, Entebbe was not as attractive as it is today. We shall make its infrastructure much better until it becomes a city,” Kania promised.

He urged the contractors to improve on quality and environmental safeguards during civil works.

“These undertakings of infrastructure projects need to be consistent with keeping the environment clean. Drainage and dumping must not be compromised. The Entebbe municipal authorities must monitor progress of the work plans,” Obiga advised.

The roads are: Serufusa Road (0.103km), Khasim Kiwanuka/Babiha Road (0.784km) and Kitoro Service Lane (0.158km).

China Railway No.3 Engineering Group Co. Ltd will construct these at a cost of Shs 9.8 billion

The rehabilitation of Jinja Road (0.9km) is being undertaken by Armpass Technical service at a cost of Shs 8.1 billion.

With only 5% of roads in the municipality under tarmac, the area MP Michael Kakembo, said improving road infrastructure within Entebbe was long over due.

“We need to improve roads in Entebbe Municipality. Even for local and national security. If there is an emergency for international travellers via Entebbe International Airport, there can be a paralysis,” Kakembo advised.

Entebbe Municipality mayor Fabrice Rulinda, said the infrastructure deficit in the country’s oldest urban centre ought to be quickly rehabilitated and upgraded by over 90%; adding that population explosion and commerce within Entebbe is growing.

“As a commercial centre, Entebbe is busier than ever before. We want to move with speed and ensure that our business community works within an environment of better roads and other facilities,” Rulinda said.

