The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has banned the principal treasurer for Arua Municipal Council, Erejo Kamil Rajab from holding any public office for the next 10 years after being convicted of diverting shs81 million for the Uganda Road Fund.

He was also fined to a tune of shs4.8million or in default, he serves a three year sentence.

“I find that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Erejo the paymaster and chief accountant of Arua Municipal Council diverted money for a purpose not related to Uganda Road Fund activities. I find him guilty and convict him,” Justice Lawrence Gidudu said.

Prosecution accused Erejo together with Kibwota Andrew Otim, the town clerk in the first quarter of the year, Joseph Bagonza, the town clerk in the second quarter and Jamil Kairu Kasaija, the town clerk in part of the second, third and fourth quarters of the year of three counts of crimes that were committed in the financial year 2017/18 when he diverted money meant for Uganda Road Fund (URF) activities to the payment of councilors and staff allowances to the tune of shs168.5 million.

They were consequently charged with abusing office for using Uganda Road Funds for paying staff and councillors’ allowances.

Erejo was individually indicted for diversion of money which was meant for Uganda Rod Fund activities to the tune of shs1.05million for a purpose that was unrelated to that for which the funds were intended.

However, on Friday, the judge acquitted the three town clerks of the charges of diversion on account of insufficiency of evidence.

Erejo was also acquitted on the count of diversion of shs1.05million.

Conviction

On Friday, Justice Lawrence Gidudu ruled that there was sufficient evidence to pin Erejo on diverting shs81 meant for Uganda Road Fund activities.

While delivering the sentence, the judge noted that Erejo failed to do his job of monitoring the Treasury Single Account .

“He slept on the job and caused a mischarge. The accused should have monitored and kept books of accounts but neglected his role and instead diverted funds,” Justice Gidudu said.

The judge highlighted the mandate of the Municipal Town Clerk and that of the Municipal Treasurer derived under the Local Government Financial and Accounting Regulations 2007.

Justice Gidudu rejected the defence by the Municipal Treasurer that he simply implements the directives of the Town Clerk.

“The Municipal Treasurer is not a paying machine. He is responsible for the money and accounts for it. That is what he is employed to do. We are in court because the Treasurer did not do his work. He slept on the job.”

The judge noted that while the Municipal Town Clerk and Municipal Treasurer work hand in hand, and, the Town Clerk has overall authority, the mandate to monitor the system and vote expenditure is vested in the Municipal Treasurer who has the duty to raise the flag to prevent mischarges and overcharges.

He consequently rejected Erejo’s defence that he was misled by the Treasury Single Account as an afterthought.

The judge noted that Erejo had prior knowledge of the poor performance of the local revenue a duty which also fell under his mandate to execute but failed to do.

“The Treasury Single Account does not monitor itself. It is the duty of the Municipal Treasurer to monitor the account and do so on a monthly basis and raise the flags in order to halt further expenditure where a vote is exhausted.”

Although the judge acquitted Kasajja Jamil Kairu, he faulted him as the accounting officer for failing in his duties, noting that whereas he may not necessarily have participated in the commission of the diversion of funds, he failed in his duty as the supervisor of the Municipal Treasurer.

“Kasajja Jamil should have demanded for monthly budget execution and reconciliation reports. He failed to supervise the treasurer, an action that is negligent. He lacked the management ability; he was a weak supervisor. He should have been charged with neglect of duty,” Justice Gidudu said.

Earlier, the prosecution led by Abigail Agaba, a Chief State Attorney and Stephen Ariong , a State Attorney from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had asked court for a custodial sentence but also banning Erejo from holding public office for 10 years.

Justice Gidudu opted for the latter, saying Erejo ought to be given a chance to try his talent outside public service.