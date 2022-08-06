Pablo Bashir Sewalu may have left his native land but his love for his people and understanding for the challenges back home compelled him this week to be of assistance during the 24th International Conference on HIV/AIDS.

As more than 9,500 people met in Montreal, Canada, from July 29 to August 2, Pablo reverted to his greatest skill as a protocol officer to ensure the distinguished guests were able to navigate the event. The conference was the first global platform in terms of disease response.

Pablo says he was greatly moved by the sight of the thousands of people who turned up for conference. He noted, “The #AIDS2022 conference showed me that globally there are so many people who care about making the world a safer and better place for everyone.”

Communities, people living with HIV/AIDS, policymakers, media, activists and civil society organizations are unanimous: the progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS has stalled. Globally, the number of infections stabilized at 1.5 million in 2021, the same number as in 2020. But whose at fault? The COVID-19 pandemic? Certainly, but even before it hit, the world had already strayed from the trajectory of the HIV, TB and malaria targets.

Pablo explains that he felt compelled to volunteer his services at this important conference to be part of the process jumpstarting renewed awareness that HIV/AIDs remains an active threat.

“Progress in reducing the number of people newly infected with HIV is slowing down. Between 2020 and 2021, the world has seen the smallest annual decline in new HIV infections since 2016. In 2021, women and girls accounted for the majority of new infections in sub-Saharan Africa and more than 3 in 4 new infections among young people concern adolescent girls and young women.” Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

Shortly after the opening ceremony of the HIV Conference, the Global Fund organized a satellite session on July 29, 2022 entitled “Fighting for what counts: maximizing health equity, gender equality and human rights in the fight against HIV”. Opened by Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund, this symposium looked back on the results obtained after 20 years of scaling up the Fund’s programs and interventions, but also on the remaining and emerging challenges

2022 is a crucial year and marks a turning point in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. While communities have shown remarkable resilience and changed their programs to ensure that people living with HIV and key populations are not left behind, their commitment and determination has clearly shown how sustained and increased support from the Global Fund is needed.

Pablo hopes to continue to offer his services in this fight even as he battles his own health challenges as a result of a nearly fatal motor accident. He says the motor accident that occurred shortly before he relocated from Uganda to Canada has reinforced his love for life and helping others preserve theirs as well.