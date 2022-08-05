Uganda will next week host the inaugural Joint Permanent Commission with the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The JPC meeting to be hosted between August 6 and 7 will be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

“The main purpose of this meeting is to strengthen the existing excellent and cordial bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between both countries. Uganda and Somalia enjoy excellent fraternal relations and strong historical bonds of friendship and solidarity firmly anchored on the principle of Pan Africanism,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement .

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry noted that the bilateral relations between the two countries are mainly pursued through bilateral frameworks of cooperation such the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) and Joint Permanent Investment and Business Council (JIBC) which will be hosted on a rotational basis between both countries.

“Gen Jeje Odongo , the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda will lead Uganda’s delegation and Abshir Omar Huruuse , the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia will Somalia’s delegation at the Joint Permanent Commission meeting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to government, key issues to be addressed during the JPC include exploring new areas of cooperation between both countries, regularize the different sector technical meetings of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) and ensuring the timely implementation of all areas that have been agreed upon through an effective coordination and implementation mechanism.

“The Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) will deliberate on enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries in priority sector areas of diplomatic and political consultations, trade, investment, defence cooperation, agriculture, immigration, education and transport,” the statement says.

According to the Foreign Affairs Minister, a framework agreement between Ugandan and Somalia was signed in Kampala, on November, 19 2016 whereas a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) was signed in August, 2019 .

This Bilateral Air Service Agreement operationalized the commencement of Uganda Airlines direct flights from Uganda to Mogadishu.

In terms of Defence cooperation, Uganda was the first country to deploy troops to Somalia and remains the leading troop contributing country (TCC) to AMISOM which has since metamorphosed into the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The mission has brought relative peace and stability in Somalia, leading to some noticeable economic recovery, a boom in trade and reconstruction.

In a big to enhance bilateral trade and implement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ policy of promoting commercial and economic diplomacy, Uganda will also host the first Uganda – Somalia Investment Business Summit under the theme “Promoting Uganda – Somalia partnership through investment, trade and tourism.”

The summit will run between 9 and 10 August at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

President Museveni and Somalia’s Hassan Shiekh will address the Private Sector and the business communities of both countries at this forum.

The summit will provide a platform for the private sector together with other relevant stakeholders like government ministries, departments and agencies to freely exchange views and ideas on how to ease the cost-of-doing-business, and thus richly reap from existing and future business opportunities by agreeing on how to overcome existing challenges, learn lessons and business strategies for smooth mutual exchange between the two markets of Uganda and Somalia and beyond.