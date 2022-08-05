AIGP Grace Akullo who has been the director of Interpol and International relations and former director of Criminal investigations department has retired from the police after twenty two years of service, Nile Post reports.

She was the longest serving CID director of the Uganda police force.

Akullo, who has served at the directorate of Interpol for five months, left the law enforcement body on July 26, when she handed over office to her deputy Joseph Obwona.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to formerly inform you that I handed over office of the director of Interpol and international relations on July 26, which also marked the end of my service time as a police officer of Uganda police force,” she said in a message to her colleagues.

She served the police force for twenty one (21) years, nineteen (19) of which she spent in the investigations department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the nineteen years, she served 11 of them as director of criminal investigations, a position she was relieved of last year and replaced by Maj. Tom Magambo.

During her tenure as director CID, Akullo investigated a number of criminal syndicates including high profile murders which she categorised in three groups at her handover earlier this year.

Among the categories she listed were cases which have been investigated, suspects arrested and charged to court. The other cases were those that she concluded and accused persons committed to high court for trial.

And the third category were cases where suspects have not been identified but the files remain open and still inquiry.

“I signed out of the police force contended with the role I played as part of the team in the past twenty one (21) years,” she added.

Akullo’s leave adds to the list of other long serving directors who have since retired from police force.