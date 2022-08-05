The funeral for protesters killed during an anti-UN protest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is set to take place on Friday.

It comes four days after a tribute ceremony was held for UN workers who also died during the demonstrations.

Protests erupted in the city of Goma last week as civilians accused the UN peacekeeping mission, Monusco, of failing in their mission to combat armed groups.

Flyers with the words Bye bye Monusco have been distributed across Goma as activists call for people to close their businesses and take the day in memory of those who died here recently.

Most of those killed were under the age of 30 – the youngest was an 11-year-old child.

The flyers also state that protests will continue until Monusco leaves this region.

The UN’s peacekeeping mission has been operating in eastern DR Congo for more than a decade and is the second-largest peacekeeping mission in the world.

However, the people have said its presence has brought no peace, and they would rather find solutions to the country’s problems on their own.

Earlier this week, a Monusco’s special representative of the UN secretary general told the BBC that the peacekeeping mission would be evaluated.

The envoy said a gradual and responsible transition plan would be set.

