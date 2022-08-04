The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Kahinda Otafiire has warned youths against being hoodwinked into participating in political violence and other activities under the pretext of causing regime change.

“Stop being lied to by people(politicians). Some of you are NUP, FDC and DP but that doesn’t matter to me. You are young and still have a long time to go. Don’t squander your time and talent in things that don’t matter. Why do you throw stones at police(during riots) as if you can manage them(Police). They(police) have guns, teargas and everything but you only have stones,”Otafiire said on Thursday.

“Police is not your enemy but your enemy is the one who brings you onto the road to fight with police when they know you are defenseless. Those who mobilise you to fight with police when they know they have guns, teargas and batons are your real enemies. Shun them”

The Internal Affairs Minister was speaking to over 1500 leaders of ghetto youths from Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts of the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Otafiire, a 1986 bush war hero told the group that it is high time they realized that government is not their enemy but rather here to assist them get out of poverty.

He explained that through the Parish Development Model, the ghetto youth can participate in getting themselves out of despair to prosperity.

“You can’t clap with one hand but two. One hand you have is government and the other is yourselves. Bring them together to achieve prosperity. Work with government to change this dire situation you are in because it is not forever. You have to work hard get out of this situation.”

“The ululations are make for politicians singing NRM oyee, NUP or FDC oyee is nonsense. Only make ululation for getting money. Don’t make alarm because you love Museveni, Besigye, Kyagulanyi or Otafiire but rather to ask government to assist you to get out of poverty. Fight for what benefits you. Only engage in things that will change your lives but not mere picking stones to throw at police. Lakwena threw stones at us but she is nowhere to be seen. She is long gone. This is a chance for you to get near government to ensure it gives you a helping hand to get out of despair.”

New path for ghetto youths away from in riots, violence

Speaking to the gathering, the Police Director for Crime Intelligence, AIGP Brig Christopher Ddamulira said through the program, they want to get youths away from violence but to become useful persons in society.

“Youths have on several occasions been used participate in political violence of burning tyres during protests and looting but also on other occasions they have also been accused of participating in crime. We want to entice you to become better persons but also participate in government programs like the Parish Development Model,” AIGP Ddamulira said.

He noted that the program which has been ongoing for the last six or so months has seen top police leaders engage with ghetto youths in the various areas of Kampala Metropolitan in a bid to sway them away from participating in violence but also embrace government programs.

This website has also separately learnt that the program spearheaded by the Police’s Crime Intelligence Directorate and State House has seen several meetings held in various ghettos with youths engaging them on how they can help government fight crime.

“A big percentage of people in Kampala lives in ghettos and most of these are youths who are always hired by politicians to participate in political violence but they also participate in other forms of crime. By speaking to them, police wants to see how they can assist in fighting criminality in their area but also see how they can be assisted to benefit from government programs to become government persons,” a source familiar with the program told the Nile Post.

According to the source, many youths participate in political violence because they think they have been neglected by government and through this program, the ghetto youths will specifically be targeted for assistance to ensure they denounce criminality but also help security in fighting it in their areas.

“They are not crime preventers as you would want to state it but rather youths who are conscious and can help police and government at large report those involved in crime but can also benefit from State House’s skilling program for youths.”

“Police wants to tap into their talents for the benefit of the country. Many of these are good singers as well artists who need assistance and they will become good persons in society. This program will assist them in realizing their talents.”