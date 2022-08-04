CHIL Food Center, trading as Solerchil Technologies, a female-led food tech company that makes and rents solar-powered cold rooms to farmers and food market vendors has raised $300,000 in pre-seed to support its mission of revolutionising business to business payments.

The round that was led by Sufishent LLC came at a time when the company is expanding its service offering to support business operations.

Through the platform, merchants can offer instant payment terms to their customers through a frictionless business to customers -like “Buy Now Pay Later” checkout experience.

The solution can be integrated easily via Application Programming Interfaces into existing e-commerce platforms and marketplaces.

Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, a co-founder and shareholder in the company, says that the business to business merchants that use Chil Food Center will now be able to sell more by offering better payment terms to their business customers.

“Our Buy Now, Pay Later solution eliminates all the burden and risk associated with offering payment terms online by letting business to business merchants instantly offer credit terms at checkout even if the customer is buying from them for the first time,” Nabuuma says.

Merchants using CHIL Food Center will also see an increase in their revenue and customer satisfaction.

Nabuuma says the platform is able to protect them against the risks of non-payment, so they are always sure to get paid no matter what.

What next?

Currently, the food center has over 300 merchants making use of the Buy Now Pay Later solution daily, and thousands of buyers transacting on the platform.

The proceeds of the pre-seed funding will be used towards further developing its digital credit technology and extend its services across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, supporting the growth of the business to business commerce space.

The company plans to recruit more staff for its Lille and Dubai offices and is on the verge of raising $15M in seed round.

“We understand that trade credit is critical to supply chains, and Solerchil Technologies is solving this problem. That is why we are happy to be part of this and hope to lead even more rounds,” said Richard Scott Johnson, a partner investor at Sufishent LLC.