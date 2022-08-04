President Museveni in his capacity as the commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted a total of 773 senior police officers.

The officers promoted range from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“In exercise of the powers vested in him under section 9(i) of the Police Act, the president of Uganda and on advice of the Police Authority has appointed on promotion 773 gazetted police officers to the ranks of Assistant Inspector General, Senior Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police,” Gen Kahinda Otafiire, the Internal Affairs Minister said on Thursday afternoon.

Otafiire who is also the chairman of the police authority said on Thursday that other ranks will also been considered for promotion at a later time.

He explained that whereas the new promotions come with an increment in their salaries, it is not entirely about salary increment but in recognition for their diligent service to the force and country at large.

“They have been promoted due to diligent service rendered, duration of their service, record of service and existence of vacancies to be filled.”

On vacancies, he said the force is now trying to bring ranks lower to the population.

First in six years

The latest promotion is the first of gazetted officers in the Police force in a period of six years.

The last promotion was done in February 2016 under the leadership of Gen Kale Kayihura but since then, these had been put on a halt.

This state of affairs saw a number of police directors serve in their new positions in acting capacity since their ranks were not in tandem with their new offices.

However, the latest promotion has seen at least five of these directors promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police and this consequently means they will now be confirmed since they have acquired the prerequisite rank to hold the respective offices.