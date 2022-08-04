Members of Parliament have asked the government and other relevant stakeholders in the energy sector to prioritise productive use of electricity to enhance affordability of power and to promote use of renewable energy.

The legislators made the remarks during a breakfast engagement with multi-actor partnerships on 100% renewable energy transition for Uganda at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

The engagement was organised by Ecological Christian Organization (ECO) in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Uganda Country Office (WWF UCO) collaborating with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in pushing for 100% renewable energy for all”.

Energy Transition is a transition towards a sustainable, low carbon, and equitable energy system which is better for people and the planet.

Speaking during the event, the chairperson Parliamentary Committee on Climate Change who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ora County in West Nile, Lawrence Biyika Songa, asked the government to embrace and support a multi-stakeholder approach in addressing energy related challenges and exploring more opportunities for energy transition.

“Governments should provide incentives, for example tax exempt, to the private sector players engaging in renewable energy transition investments. Renewable energy and energy efficiency measures can potentially achieve 90% of the required carbon reductions, “he said.

He urged fellow MPs to assess gaps in the law and work together towards putting up legal frameworks to promote use of renewable energy.

“The government should prioritize the development and implementation of policies and legislation that promote a sustainable biomass value chain,” he stated.

Joel Leku, MP Terego West, said the government should strengthen more on research and innovation in academic/research institutions on renewable energies to address the challenge of information gap.

“The renewable energy transition for Uganda is a pathway toward climate change mitigation and transformation of Uganda’s energy sector from fossil-based to zero-carbon,” he said.

Based on the current energy crisis, MPs said there is a need to strategically plan and promote use of sustainable and renewable energy resources to meet the country’s energy demands.