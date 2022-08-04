Following the devastating floods that killed at least 29 people in Eastern Uganda, President Museveni has issued strict directives against environmental degradation.

In his message, Museveni stated that Ugandans should not continue to die in large numbers as a result of environmental degradation.

The president stated that his directives will be announced by the cabinet the following week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The cabinet, next week, will issue directives on all these issues that must be followed this time without hesitation. Why should Ugandans die needlessly and also destroy our environment?” Museveni asked.

The new directives come in the aftermath of floods that wreaked havoc in the eastern Uganda districts of Mbale and Kapchorwa over the weekend, killing at least 29 people and leaving many more missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy downpour lasting 11 hours from Saturday night to Sunday morning caused the Nabuyonga and Namatala rivers to burst their banks and flood villages.

In his condolence message, Museveni stated that the loss highlights the dangers of environmental degradation such as cutting trees, invading wetlands, and cultivating river banks, among other things.

The president condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and said that all Ugandans are saddened by this loss.

“Government is sending relief to the displaced. May the Almighty God rest the souls of those who died in eternal peace,” he said.

Museveni also chastised leaders who mislead people and encourage environmental degradation.

“Leaders who mislead people and encourage them to go against the environmental plan of the country should know that they are answerable to God for the death of these innocent Ugandans,” Museveni said.