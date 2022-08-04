Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has submitted to the authority council a comprehensive KCCA City Executive Committee Report, on the status of commercial Motorcycles (Boda Bodas) in Kampala Capital City.

Addressing the authority council, Lukwago highlighted the genesis and challenges that all previous attempts to streamline the industry in the city have encountered since 2006.

“Ideally, Parliament ought to have enacted a national legislation to provide a regulatory framework for this critical industry and the entire public transport sector but I note with dismay that they, together with cabinet have abdicated this duty. They are squarely responsible for the mess that is in the boda boda operations and the entire public transport system,” he noted.

He decried the continued central government interference whenever the city political leadership came up with measures to regulate the industry.

He explained all attempts to have the boda bodas registered in Kampala have been a farce from the beginning since they are not premised on any legislation and neither did they have the approval of council.

He insisted that regulation of the industry has to be methodical and systematic, recommending to council to expedite the process of passing the bill for an Ordinance.

“The council should put in place a select committee with clear terms of reference to investigate the extortion and illegal operations in the boda boda industry, and the KCCA officials involved should be held accountable for their actions,” he suggested.

Lukwago wants the government to prioritise funding the KCCA strategic plans for 2014/15 – 2018/19 and 2020/21 – 2024/25 as well as the KCCA multi model transport plan which provides for a robust multi-faceted mass public transport system.