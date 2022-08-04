Speaker Anita Among has directed that Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja she returns to Mbale to closely monitor the flood situation.

Nabbanja visited the district over the weekend after flash floods killed at least 29 people and destroyed property worth billions.

During plenary sitting on Tuesday, 02 August 2022, Among asked the premier to return to Mbale City with all the area Members of Parliament (MPs) and the minister for Disaster Preparedness to ensure adequate intervention by government is made.

“What we want is a team on the ground. We need action; lamentations here are just for your own good,”Among said.

She also called on government to scale up climate change adaptation and mitigation intervention for sustainable development.

“I also urge the executive to establish reliable disaster early warning systems to save lives,” she said.

Nabbanja informed legislators that government will urgently embark on restoration of damaged infrastructure in the affected areas.

“Government through the ministry of Disaster Preparedness, under the office of the Prime Minister has provided relief food to the tune of 90 metric tons to Mbale City, Kapchorwa and Mbale district,” Nabbanja said.

She added that government has intensified early warning mechanisms using information from National

The MP for Industrial Division in Mbale City, Karim Masaba said Nabbanja’s visit did not meet the expectations of the flood victims.

“We are grateful but the people were disappointed because we had a lot of expectations when the prime minister came. I know you might be planning to do something for us but time is not our best allay. Our people are dying and starving,” Masaba said.

He called for expeditious repair of roads and bridges that were washed away by the floods, saying that the budget of the city cannot facilitate the repairs.

“We have so far counted 1,200 people who are displaced and we expect these numbers to increase because we have not yet reached some areas. A lot of houses, churches, schools and Mosques have been destroyed. Our people do not have where to go for help,” he said.

The MP added that government should fast-track the resettlement programme for those in flood-prone areas in the Elgon Sub-region.

“This programme was rolled out five years ago. The plan was to construct about 900 houses but as we speak now, there are only 100 houses and with this rain, we expect more danger in case the Prime Minister does not act fast,” Masaba added.

Miriam Mukhaye (Indep., Mbale District) said that the disaster has left people in Mbale in a state of uncertainty since they have lost property and lives.

“In Elgon sub-region, we were lucky that we had some rains and people were soon harvesting their crops and all that has been swept away. Responses to such disaster should be done quickly,” Mukhaye said.

Budadiri East MP, Isaias Ssasaga advised government to implement recommendations made by the committee on Presidential Affairs following a monitoring visit to disaster-prone areas countrywide.

“The committee report has very good recommendations and they were adopted by this House. If we could look into the implementation of this report, we would avert such disasters,” he said.