Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has rejected LoP Mathias Mpuuga’s decision to replace Ojara Mapenduzi as chairperson of the Local Government Parliamentary Accountability Committee with FDC Gilbert Olanya.

Anita, who presided over plenary on Tuesday, insisted that Ojara’s committee is still working on key reports.

“I am also aware the committee is in its final stages of reporting on the Auditor General’s Findings for the financial year 2020/21,” the Speaker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The speaker emphasised that as the leader of the opposition considers replacing Mapenduzi, the House should consider the precedent set by the house in COSASE during the previous Parliament.

“In the last Parliament, a similar attempt was made to change a chairperson of a standing committee and that would mean that it stifles the work of the committee. We need this work to be done. IMF has given us deadlines,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among added that re-designation of committee chairperson should be by way of a formal motion, which will be subjected to approval of the house.

Mpuuga in a mini reshuffle on Monday had replaced Mapenduzi with Olanya.

Mapenduzi is well known for having introduced the motion that removed fellow legislator and teammate Francis Zaake from his position on the Parliamentary Commission.

Mapenduzi argued then that Zaake had degraded the House by insulting Among, who was then a deputy speaker on social media.

As a result, Zaake was censured and relieved of his duties following a vote where only four voted in favour of his retention.

NUP’s move to replace him on the committee was seen as a revenge for Mapenduzi’s earlier actions.