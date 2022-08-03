Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a show of US “entitlement” giving the impression that it can “do whatever it wants with impunity” – and has compared it to US support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

Lavrov said it “reflects the line we have been talking about in relation to the Ukrainian situation”.

“This an ambition to prove to everyone their impunity and to show their entitlement: I can do whatever I want.”

Russia and China’s ties have expanded steadily in recent times. Ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China joined Russia in opposing further Nato expansion, and although China has not endorsed Russian operations in Ukraine, it has not condemned the war either.

Source: BBC