The police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, has said police is looking for singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo over allegations that he roughed up his lover, Sandra Teta.

Last week, photos showing Teta with a bruised face made rounds on social media. Many claimed that the bruises had been inflicted on her by her lover Weasel.

The photos raised eyebrows of many, with some members of public asking for police’s intervention into Weasel’s alleged domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Owoyesigyire confirmed that police detectives, on Tuesday went to Weasel’s home looking for him but was no where to be seen.

“Yesterday a team moved to Weasel’s known home, only a care taker was found,” Owoyesigyire said in a tweet.

The mouthpiece added that the police detectives shall be interviewing Teta on allegations that she is being held at Weasel’s brother, Jose Chameleone’s home against her will.

“We have information on the alleged victim’s current location and we shall be moving there very soon to ascertain allegations that she is being held against her will in one of the Mayanja family homes,” Owoyesigyire added.

The allegations

It is believed that last week, a fuming weasel stormed Nomads Bar in Bunga, where he suspected his lover to have been at, having fun. It is said he had been angered by Teta leaving their children home unattended to, to go and party.

According to witnesses, in the morning hours, the singer dropped their two kids at the bar demanding for Teta to come out and pick them.

“It was about 7am when Weasel dropped his children; a boy and girl, at the gate. He was spitting obscene words and according to witnesses, he accused the bar owner of having an affair with his lover. The lover appeared about two hours later and picked the children,” one of the witnesses told Urban TV.

It is claimed that later, the singer violently assaulted Teta, leaving her with a blistered face.

However, Teta, in a Snapchat post, later refuted the claims and said the singer did not hit her.

She only said that she was attacked on Friday, by thugs she claimed beat her badly, leaving her with a bruised face.

“In reference to the pictures circulating on media, on my way from work on Friday night, I was attacked by unknown goons who fled with my phone, handbag, and 1.3m,” Teta wrote on her socials.

Despite denying the rumours of being beaten up by Weasel, Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim has insisted that the Goodlife singer has for long been violent towards Teta.

To prove her point, Daniella posted photos of Teta with scars on her body, she claims were due to the beatings by Weasel in December, last year.

She has since called upon the public especially the feminists, to raise voices and come to Teta’s rescue.

“Let’s all put our weight behind Sandra and help her walk this journey. Dear ladies, there is no better time to empower a fellow woman than now. All you self-proclaimed feminists, the time is now. Let’s Speak up, let Sandra’s voice be heard through ours. Sandra’s children deserve better,” Daniella wrote on Instagram.

Despite the rumours, Weasel is yet to address the claims that he has turned his partner into a ‘punching bag’.