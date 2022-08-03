The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has issued a warning that landslides and flooding are likely to occur in several parts of the country this month.

According to the UNMA’s seasonal weather forecast for August 2022, the Northern, Eastern, and Western parts of Uganda are most likely to receive increased rainfall, potentially leading to more climate disasters.

“The movement of rainfall southwards implies possible flood and landslide episodes in Northern, Eastern and Western parts of Uganda,” UNMA said.

The meteorological authority said that the rains are expected in West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Karamoja, parts of Eastern and Midwestern Uganda.

The authority also warned that the most vulnerable areas would be low-lying areas such as Teso, Elgon, and Butaleja, as well as flash floods in urban areas such as Kampala, Elegu, and Amuru.

“Flooding may occur in low-lying areas around Rwenzori,” UNMA said.

Ugandans have been urged to remain vigilant, and communities living in high-risk areas have been advised to relocate to safer areas or stay with relatives in other areas until the rains subside.

Mortorists have been advised not to even consider driving through flooded road sections and to drive cautiously.

“For motorists, it is advisable to wait until the water has receded. Be especially alert when driving, watch the road for collapsed pavement, mud, fallen rocks, and other indications of possible debris flows,” the authority warned further.

The warning comes in the aftermath of the devastating floods that swept through the Eastern Uganda districts of Mbale and Kapchorwa over the weekend, killing at least 29 people and leaving many more missing.