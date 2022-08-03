Civil Society Organisations have noted that there is need for something to be done to change the current state of affairs where educated and teenage mothers detest breastfeeding but opt for breast milk substitutes sold in shops.

“Generally, throughout the country, there are low levels of breastfeeding especially educated and teenage mothers. They have abandoned breastfeeding in favour of alternatives ways of doing it like breast milk substitutes sold out there in shops and hospitals. This state of affairs is worrying for the country,” said Herbert Kafeero, the Programs and Communications Manager at SEATINI Uganda, an NGO that works to promote pro development trade, fiscal and related policies for sustained equitable development and improved livelihoods told journalists.

The CSOs were speaking to journalists on the occasion of the commemoration of the world breastfeeding week.

Breast milk substitutes include infant formula, other milk products, therapeutic milk, and bottle-fed complementary foods marketed for children up to two years of age and complementary foods, juices, teas marketed for infants under six months.

However, according to Kafeero, it is more worrying that companies that manufacture these substitutes use health professionals to market their product as being better than breast milk; a thing he said will have a ripple effect on the country with time.

“It has turned out that breast milk substitutes is big business in the country and the world at large to the detriment of children. The manufacturers have got closer to health workers and are using them to market the substitutes using false claims that they are better than breast milk. These claims are false,”Kafeero added.

“The young mothers out there who are not aware of the importance of breast milk have been taken advantage of by these misleading claims.”

Speaking during the same press conference, Catherine Nankinga from the Centre for Food and Adequate Living Rights(CEFROHT), said whereas breast milk is the best food for children , many mothers have denied their babies a chance to enjoy it.

“Breastfeeding within the first hour of a child allows the new born baby to receive the benefits of the mother’s colostrum , a nutrient filled fluid produced before milk is released which boosts the baby’s newly developing immune system and protects them from illnesses in their first few months,”Nankinga said.

“It is every child’s right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health and adequate food and it is not in vain that through breastfeeding, the child’s full potential is realized. “

According CEFROHT Executive Director, David Kabanda, whereas 5000 babies are born every day in Uganda, a large percentage of them don’t get a chance to enjoy breast milk from their mothers.

“If these 5000 people are not initiated on breast milk in their first hour, we will have problems with time as these children grow. Right now we are suffering with child stuntedness at a rate of 39% according to a recent survey. As Ugandans we have many people suffering problems related to stuntedness but it all started with failure to be breastfed,”Kabanda said.

He noted that efforts to speak to government and other stakeholders about this state of affairs have fell on deaf ears.

Kabanda explained that government has a legal obligation since breastfeeding is a constitutional right to the mother and baby under article 33 of the constitution that states that the state must provide and protect women and their motherly functions in society.

“ It gives not only the mother but also the child the constitutional right to be fed. We have been engaging government and Ministry of Health, Ministry of Gender among others but nothing has been forthcoming,”Kabanda noted.

“We have opted to institute a constitutional petition to highlight the gaps in the legal system and the inconsistencies with the 1995 constitution.”

The CEFROHT boss said their main concern is section 56 of the Employment Act ,2006 which provides for 60 working days as maternity leave but noted it remains silent about the extra three months while the mother has gone back to work.

“This is in contravention of the right to life, right to the highest attainable standard of health and right to adequate food.”

The CSOs said it is high time government emphasized breastfeeding facilities at all work places for mothers to access them and breastfeed their babies.

These also need for measures to control or stop the deceptive advertising and selling of breast milk substitutes on the Ugandan market but to encourage women to breastfeed their children.